Home run happy

LOS ANGELES -- MVP Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Fans rooting for a tie score after nine innings so they could see a first-time home run derby decide it instead of extra innings didn't get their wish.

Instead, the back-to-back homers in the fourth inning were the difference as the AL boosted its overall edge to 47-43-2.

Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL in his home ballpark, with the Dodgers hosting for the first time since 1980. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani pounded out the game's first hit on Kershaw's first pitch.

Framber Valdez of Houston got the win, tossing a scoreless third inning.

AL starter Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay gave up two runs and four hits. The first-time All-Star, who owns a MLB-leading 1.71 ERA, had allowed four hits or fewer in his last seven starts.

McClanahan combined with 10 other pitchers on the five-hitter. Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save. Austin Riley's single in the eighth was the NL's only hit after the first inning.

Facing 11-game winner Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers, Stanton's impressive 457-foot, two-run shot landed in the left-field pavilion, not far from where the L.A. native watched games as a youngster.

It ended his career 0 for 7 skid in the game and at 111.2 mph, it was the hardest-hit homer in an All-Star Game tracked by Statcast. Also scoring was Jose Ramirez, tying the game 2-2.

Four pitches later, Buxton went deep to give the AL a 3-2 lead against a clearly frustrated Gonsolin, who took the loss.

American League's Byron Buxton, right, of the Minnesota Twins, is greeted near home plate by Tim Anderson, of the Chicago White Sox, after hitting a solo home run off National League pitcher Tony Gonsolin, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws to an American League batter during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, smiles as he round first base with a single during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



National League's Paul Goldschmidt, of the St. Louis Cardinals, connects for a solo home run during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara, of the Miami Marlins, throws a pitch to the American League during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, rounds third base to score on a single from Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



National League's Paul Goldschmidt, center, of the St. Louis Cardinals, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off American League pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



American League pitcher Nestor Cortes, of the New York Yankees, uses an earpiece and microphone to talk to his battery mate catcher Jose Trevino, also of the Yankees, betfore throwing a pitch to the National League during the sixth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

