• Lo Fasano of Vermont called the police but "they said they don't do chickens" when she spotted a bird hitching a ride under a pickup, so after rescuing it she used social media to reunite chicken and owners, who changed the bird's name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart.

• Edward Timbers of New York's environmental protection department said "the weather certainly could have played a part" but an investigation is ongoing after the Bronx developed a 58-by-15-foot sinkhole that's 20 feet deep.

• Hollie Colahan of Alabama's Birmingham Zoo said "animal introductions are always risky" after a female lion named Akili was fatally injured while being introduced to a male companion named Josh, with dozens of people expressing sorrow on social media.

• Carla J. Evers, superintendent in Pass Christian, Miss., said "the school and district followed their code of conduct and disciplined the involved students," but the parents of a 15-year-old high school soccer player are suing, alleging he was bullied and assaulted by teammates for months.

• Muriel Malone Nolen was named executive director of the Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners after her predecessor stepped down when a state investigation reportedly found she'd created a toxic work environment.

• Daron Hall, sheriff in Nashville, Tenn., testified that a prison reform advocate committed an "evil act" when he disguised himself as a builder to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in an under-construction jail, with a prosecutor acknowledging it sounded like a "made-up case from a Hollywood movie."

• Michael Mileski of the Los Angeles County sheriff's office said if it'd been him, "I think I would have the most secure lock on it" after thieves broke into a Brink's tractor-trailer parked at a remote Southern California rest stop and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones.

• Alfio Gullotta of Italy's art squad police said it "was on the verge of being auctioned" when officers thwarted the Vienna sale of an illegally exported 17th-century painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, notable for achieving success as a female painter in the Baroque period.

• Eddie Tipton, a former lottery computer technician, won parole after five years in prison in Iowa for his scheme to rig computers to win jackpots, but he and his brother face a restitution tab of $2.2 million.