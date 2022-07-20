JB Hunt taps Simpson as new president

J.B Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announced Wednesday the appointment of Shelley Simpson as company president, effective Aug. 1, according to a press release from the company.

Simpson, 50, who has been with J.B. Hunt for 28 years, most recently served as chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources, in addition to leading international services and corporate marketing.

John N. Roberts, III, will remain chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, according to the press release.

"Over her tenure at J.B. Hunt. Shelley has worn multiple hats across our business, bringing a data-driven, experienced-based approach to every area she has led," Roberts said. "If you look at the most disruptive areas of our company, from new technologies to global commercialization to investments in our people, Shelley's innovative leadership has always guided us toward positive results."



