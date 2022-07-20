Jonesboro officer suspended after investigation into use of force, officials say

A Jonesboro police officer received a 22-hour suspension without pay and will undergo addition training following an investigation into his actions while responding to a call at a night club on July 10, a police spokesperson said.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the internal investigation examined the amount of force Officer Joseph Harris used when arresting two men while responding to a call about a group of intoxicated individuals in the parking lot of Midnight Rodeo, a night club in Jonesboro located at 2801 Fair Park Blvd.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, Harris was placed on administrative leave starting July 11 while the internal investigation was being conducted. Following the investigation, Harris was suspended without pay for two 11-hour shifts.

The Facebook post also states Harris "will also receive further training on de-escalation, use of force, and other applicable department policies.”

Smith said this was a typical disciplinary action that has worked in the past. She said she did not know if or how this would impact the arrests made on July 10.



