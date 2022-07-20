Wasn't the president

The editorial from the New York Daily News appearing in the July 16 edition of Democrat-Gazette is totally nonsensical. Quoting the Daily News: "... if President Biden ... gets blame for four-decade-high price increases of 9.1 percent, he also gets credit for a booming job market. As the nation under Biden emerged from the ... covid pandemic, employers have added more than 9 million jobs, with private-sector firms now regaining all the jobs they lost during the slow-motion public health catastrophe."

The quoted excerpts indicate it was the recovery from the pandemic that provided for the job increases. Given that the pandemic tanked the job market--which is inherently deduced from the Daily News editorial--then jobs created by coming out of the pandemic are due to the pandemic recovery rather than to anything at all to do with actions or decisions by Biden. We are seeing an increase of jobs due to recovery in the private sector from the pandemic, not from anything "sleepy Joe" did.

MIKE HAIGH

North Little Rock

About cancel culture

Conservatives are constantly harping about our current cancel culture (with some justification), but they never acknowledge their contribution to it.

If they don't like what a book says, they try to ban it. If a history book tries to make them feel guilty about slavery or the mistreatment of Native Americans, they want it outlawed. If a teacher wants to discuss someone who is a part of the LGBT culture to a third-grader, they want to fire or arrest them. If a woman wants to leave her conservative state to get an abortion they want to arrest her (never mind that they used "states' rights" to overturn Roe).

It is obvious they don't mind the cancel culture near as much as they claim.

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

Do you remember?

Remember when hot temperatures allegedly killed the covid virus, that it was only coincidence that the flu disappeared as covid cases went up, and that the necessity for mail-in ballots was not an attempt by the Democrats to rig an election?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

The new theocracy

Welcome to the new American Caliphate led by five zealots and an ineffectual chief justice on a mission to convert our democracy to a Christian theocracy. A coach wants to hold a Christian prayer service on the 50-yard line of a football field on public property at the end of the game. And that's OK? His players don't feel compelled to join in? They are free to turn their backs on the coach and return to the locker room without him. Yeah, you bet. What's next: a priest performing Mass at halftime?

American women are not denied education and forced to wear the hijab, but they are denied an inherent constitutional right to control their own bodies. Abortion is not murder. It is a medical procedure. It should not require public consent.

Your recent correspondent, Mark Peterson, wants to bring his God and the Bible into the discussion. The Bible is a wonderful storybook, filled with history and poetry and principles that many choose to build their lives around. There are dozens of wise sayings and proverbs that give moral guidance we can all benefit from. But it is not an obstetric text, it has no scientific significance, and it certainly should not be used to deny a modern woman or man their basic human rights. When a religion-influenced government attempts to deny a woman control over her own body, none of us is safe from intrusion into our private lives.

The Constitution may not have enumerated a specific right to privacy because it was too obvious to need inclusion. We are protected against unjust searches and seizures, but have no right to privacy? How does that make any sense? We are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but have no right of privacy? That's absurd. We are guaranteed equal protection under the law, but a woman has no legal right to protect her body from state control?

If we as a country do not abide by the essential principle of the separation of church and state, then God help us all.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock