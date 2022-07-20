Little Rock police note agency’s ‘lack of information’ to public on ‘21 wreck that killed teen

Little Rock police officials said Tuesday they did not give the public adequate or timely information about an internal investigation into their officers after a March 2021 crash that killed a teenager riding in a stolen car driven by a 12-year-old runaway.

The department "never acknowledged this incident," a news release states, going on to say there was "a lack of information" on the fatal crash. Officials said they will share details about incidents in a more timely fashion going forward.

"While information was limited the night of the encounter, more information should have been provided as a result of the administrative investigation," the news release states.

The internal investigation in question stemmed from a report late on March 22 of a girl driving a car without permission, the news release stated.

The girl stole the car from her parents or step-parents, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Tuesday.

Officers spotted the vehicle that night on Geyer Springs Road and turned on their lights to try to pull the driver over, but she refused to stop.

The officer's supervisor "advised" the officer not to chase the vehicle, knowing the driver was a child, the news release states. The officer acknowledged the supervisor's direction and turned off emergency lights but continued to follow the car.

At a red light at the intersection of Mabelvale Cutoff and Chicot Road, officers turned their lights on and tried to stop the vehicle again, but the driver would not speak with them and drove away down Chicot Road "at a high rate of speed," the news release stated.

One officer continued to follow the vehicle, though the news release does not state if that officer was driving as fast as the stolen vehicle.

Finally, the minor lost control of the vehicle and crashed near White Oak Pond Drive in Saline County, the news release states, and Saline County sheriff's office deputies investigated the wreck.

The crash killed a 14-year-old boy and critically injured the 12-year-old driver and another 14-year-old male passenger, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The Saline County deputies said in that article that Little Rock police were on the scene when deputies arrived but did not mention anything about the preceding chase.

The Little Rock police investigation into the officers' conduct ended with one officer receiving a five-day suspension and another resigning from the department, the news release states. It does not name either officer, nor does it detail what each officer did during the course of the pursuit.

Russ Racop, who runs the Snarky Media Report blog and other blogs concerning Little Rock police and government issues, first reported the details on the internal investigation.

Little Rock police released the department's news release after media asked about Racop's post.

Edwards said Racop's blog post is misleading.

"Long story short, he's telling people a different story," Edwards said.

Edwards did not specifically say which part of the incident Racop was misrepresenting. Edwards said the officer followed the stolen car without emergency lights on before the crash.

Racop does not dispute that the officer did turn his lights off for an amount of time after being told to break off the pursuit by his supervisor.

Racop posted images purported to show elements of the internal investigation, including transcripts of administrative hearings with the officers involved.

Edwards was not able to immediately provide those documents to the Democrat-Gazette for verification Tuesday night, saying that the versions given to Racop had not had sensitive information properly redacted and had to be corrected before they could be released.



