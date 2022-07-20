Little Rock teen shot during car break-in ordered jailed

A Little Rock teenager wounded in a shooting during a car break-in last week and linked by police to earlier two shootings has been ordered jailed until a detention hearing next month at the request of Pulaski County prosecutors, court records show.

Terrion Earnez Parker, 17, was shot in the stomach by the vehicle's owner, 57-year-old Andre Walker, in an exchange of gunfire about 4 a.m. last Thursday on 6 Laver Circle, according to arrest affidavits.

Walker, a tenant at the residence, had confronted four strangers breaking into his car and was shot in the left leg so he returned fire, according to police reports. The strangers ran from the scene, escaping with Walker's gun, which had been in his car.

Police searching the neighborhood found the seriously wounded Parker and his brother Akemeyan Parker, 19, in a car driven by their mother, 40-year-old Laprisha Bennett. They arrested the brothers after finding Walker's gun in a backpack next to Akemeyan Parker, charging the brothers with first-degree battery, breaking or entering and theft by receiving, police reports show.

Police subsequently added two more breaking or entering charges to the pair involving two other car burglaries in the Laver Circle neighborhood about that same time: the theft of a gun belonging to John Spates on 7 Butterfly Cove and a cell phone owned by Samiya Stallings from a vehicle on 10 Evert Court, according to arrest affidavits.

Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Monday ordered Terrion Parker, still recovering from his injuries, to remain in custody pending a hearing at the request of prosecutors who said his new charges violate the conditions of his release on bond over accusations he has been involved in two other shootouts.

Parker is one of six teenagers charged in connection with a February 2021 shoot-out at the Homeowners Association clubhouse on Otter Creek Parkway where a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Police have identified the shooter as 20-year-old Yamahn Toney of Little Rock. Parker was arrested about a month later in March 2021 after detectives found surveillance video showing him carrying an AR15 rifle and participating in the gunfire, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to police, the wounded girl and another girl had met up at the clubhouse to fight and a crowd of young people alerted over social media gathered to watch when someone started shooting.

Among those charged with firing a gun is the girl's cousin, 18-year-old Keaton Jamal McGee of Alexander, who is now charged with capital murder, accused in a an April 2021 slaying at a traveling carnival in Little Rock by the Outlets of Little Rock mall and Bass Pro Shops. Police have also linked Davyon Lashun Roberts, 19, of Little Rock to the gunfire. Roberts, now under federal indictment on a weapons charge, is also one of two men charged with capital murder and first-degree battery. He's accused of participating in December triple-shooting that killed two men and wounded a third who were dropped off at Baptist Hospital in a stolen car.

Parker spent about a week in jail before posting a $10,000 bond but was then extradited to Tyler, Texas, on car break-in charges that were eventually dropped.

He was next arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of committing a terroristic act about a week after his girlfriend's home at 9810 Comstock Road was shot up on the day after Thanksgiving.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl and her mother, 34-year-old Christal Whitaker, told police Parker came to the home and fired shots at the residence, stating that Parker was mad at the girl because she had "liked" another boy's post on social media. Detectives also obtained surveillance video of the shooting and collected eight shell casings from the property.

He spent about three months in jail before posting a $75,000 bond in March.