MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former Har-Ber standout chosen by Colorado

The call Blake Adams wanted to hear came a day later than he originally expected, but the Colorado Rockies made the wait well worth it.

The former Springdale Har-Ber standout became the 386th player chosen in the Major League Baseball amateur draft when the Rockies made Adams their 13th-round pick Tuesday afternoon. Minutes later, another former Arkansas high school standout had his name called when James Hicks from Conway was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the first pick of the 15th round (437th overall).

"It was quite a whirlwind, especially [Monday]," Adams said. "I got a few phone calls that I was in line for a couple of clubs' next pick, but it didn't go through. But we made a few deals with a couple of clubs about [Tuesday's] picks and just let things happen.

"I'm very blessed and excited for this opportunity. It wasn't about the rounds for me this time. It was about finding the right ball club and the right fit for me, as well as getting the number I was looking for. It all happened with the Rockies, and I was happy with how it all played out."

Adams said the Rockies' deal is equivalent to money given to eighth- or ninth-round picks, and it enticed him enough for him to accept it. He will now forego his remaining two years at Kansas State, where he was 6-6 this season with a 5.07 ERA and compiled 90 strikeouts in 87 innings after transferring from the University of Arkansas.

He is the first Har-Ber player to be chosen in the MLB Draft and the second Wildcat to be given the opportunity to play professional baseball. Adam Scoggins signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and is currently at their Class-A Advanced affiliate at Great Lakes in the Midwest League.

Hicks, a right-handed pitcher, appeared in two games this season with South Carolina before having his season cut short with an injury to his throwing arm. He was a first-team all-state selection in 2019 for the Wampus Cats where he struck out 44 hitters in 38 innings his senior season and also hit four home runs.