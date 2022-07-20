Man, 18, drowns at White Oak Lake, authorities say

An 18 year old man drowned Monday at White Oak Lake in an area locally known as "The Little Grand Canyon."

Ouachita County Coroner Sylvester Smith said the drowning took place around 4 p.m. on the lower part of the lake.

Sheriff David Norwood said the victim, whose name was not released, and two minors were walking along the bluffs when he jumped in.

Norwood said the young man resurfaced once but went under again and never resurfaced.

Chidester firefighters pulled him from the water between roughly 15 minutes later and transported him to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

Camden Fairview Public Schools posted in a statement on Facebook, "Our community is heartbroken again. Yesterday, a 2022 Camden Fairview graduate lost his life in an accident. Please join us as we offer our condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and everyone at CFHS."

The district's post went on to say that counselors were available "to provide support to CFHS students and staff.

"Families, please reach out to us if your family needs support as you grieve," the statement said.