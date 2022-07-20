Musk loses attempt

to delay Twitter trial

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter's lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the "cloud of uncertainty" over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it.

"Delay threatens irreparable harm," said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk's team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case. McCormick said Musk's team underestimated the Delaware court's ability to "quickly process complex litigation."

Twitter is trying to force Musk to make good on his April promise to pay $44 billion for the company and wants it to happen quickly because, it says, the ongoing dispute is harming its business.

Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, but decided in July to back out of the agreement, claiming Twitter failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake Twitter accounts, and that it breached its obligations under the deal when it fired top managers and laid off some employees.

-- The Associated Press

UA to offer advice

on cattle in drought

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture experts will host a free webinar Thursday to provide guidance for cattle producers on how to deal with statewide drought conditions.

The webinar will be from 6 to 8 p.m. via the Zoom application. Attendees can register at https://bit.ly/drought-webinar.

Management strategies and research-based recommendations for forage, beef and pest management from agricultural experts will assist cattle producers in getting through the drought.

A recording of the meeting will be available later for those unable to attend.

Additional resources about managing cattle during drought can be found at https://bit.ly/managing-cattle.

Webinar topics and speakers will include: livestock economics by James Mitchell, livestock economist; forage management by John Jennings, forage agronomist; beef management by Daniel Rivera, director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index rises

27.42 by closing bell

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 753.18, up 27.42.

"The three main U.S. stock indexes surged 2.5% to 3% on Tuesday, as investors hope for better-than-expected earnings and perhaps markets are closer to a bottom after a rough two quarters," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.