North Little Rock Police arrest two men in shooting that injured two

Two men were arrested Tuesday on charges related to a Monday shooting that injured two people on the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock, according to police.

Trevon Jackson, 19, of Sherwood and Keron Haymon, 19, of Jacksonville were arrested and both were charged with eight counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Both men are being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, according to the release.

The release states that the victims, a man and woman, both 20, are listed in stable condition.

Haymon and Jackson are set to make their initial appearance in court on July 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., according to the release.

The Police Department has asked that anyone with information related to the incident call the department tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.