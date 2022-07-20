Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Thomas Walter, 78, of 307 Alder St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Walter was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Nathan Babb, 34, of 3405 S.W. Picasso Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Babb was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Alexis Perez, 18, of 1503 Daline St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jose Ramirez, 18, of 2100 Jean St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Ramirez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Eli Banta, 22, of 2100 Carlton St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Banta was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.