Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Hornets forward faces charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday. District Attorney George Gascon said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned today. Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond. Bridges' agent, Rich Paul, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night. Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report. The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who was expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer following a breakout season. The 6-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets' leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.

Bucks re-sign Ibaka

Serge Ibaka is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks announced Tuesday that they have re-signed the 32-year-old center, who came to Milwaukee as part of a four-team deal at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Terms of the deal weren't released. "Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center," Bucks General Manager Jon Hors said in a statement. "He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee." Ibaka averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 19 games with the Bucks last season. The Bucks acquired Ibaka while starting center Brook Lopez was still recovering from a back injury that required surgery and caused him to play just 13 regular-season games this past season. Ibaka's playing time diminished after Lopez returned to action. Milwaukee sent guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Los Angeles Clippers in the deal that brought them Ibaka as well as a pair of second-round draft picks and cash. Ibaka averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 35 games with the Clippers before getting traded.

BASEBALL

Outfielder Souza retires

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons. Known best for his spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann's no-hitter eight years ago as a rookie, Souza said Tuesday on Twitter he is calling it a career. He appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate. Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014. Souza was a third-round pick of the Nationals in 2007. During his career, he was involved in a three-way trade twice: the 2014 deal that sent Trea Turner from the Padres to Washington and Wil Myers to San Diego, and one four years later that moved Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees. The Everett, Wash., native hit .229 with 72 home runs and 207 RBI in the regular season. He played 10 games on the Dodgers run to the NL Championship Series in 2021.

No Cuban defectors in WBC

Major League Baseball said it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic. The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played March 8-21. The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB can't change the eligibility rules, which the national governing body sets. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, baseball's international governing body.

Mets ace delays sim game

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder. New York said deGrom's soreness was mild and the right-hander's live batting practice was delayed to Thursday "out of an abundance of caution." The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Class AAA Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team's spring complex in Florida.

TENNIS

Top seed WDs in Sicily

Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open on Tuesday because of a back injury, but No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva advanced after comfortably winning her opening match. Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-1 and will face Diane Parry in the round of 16 after the Frenchwoman beat American Lauren Davis 7-6 (5), 6-2. Trevisan was replaced by lucky loser Carolina Alves, who went on to lose 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to Elina Avanesyan in a repeat of their match in the final round of qualifying. Avanesyan will next face Lucia Bronzetti, who eliminated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia rallied to beat French compatriot Chloe Paquet 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 and will meet Italian wild card Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the next round after she eliminated Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour. Seventh-seeded Anna Bondar beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-4 to set up an encounter with fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy, who beat Lucrezia Stefanini 6-1, 7-6 (4). Eigth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz also advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over American player Asia Muhammad. Parrizas Diaz will face Julia Grabher after the Austrian eased past Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3.