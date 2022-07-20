Ordinance proposals pulled from agenda

A proposed ordinance that would allow the mayor to enter into an agreement with a Pine Bluff lawyer to help the city recoup expenses relating to public nuisances was pulled from the City Council agenda on Monday night because council members said the measure was not ready for them to consider.

According to the proposal, the "collaborative blight remediation effort" between the Code Enforcement Department and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency is paid for with tax dollars, but to recover those tax expenditures, the city says it needs help.

To that end, officials sought a request for qualifications regarding firms that can assist the city, and Maxie Kizer, a local attorney, was the only respondent, offering a rate of $125 per hour based on the volume of work and need.

Kizer submitted a letter on June 8, as a follow-up to a letter he sent in March to the mayor's office concerning the collection and foreclosure of clean-up liens he had researched.

For collections, he suggested the focus be on liens in the sum of $500 to $1,000 or higher that he would be willing to take through the Jefferson County District Court for a fee of $500, which could be collected in addition to the lien amount plus out-of-pocket costs of $230 per case.

For foreclosures, Kizer outlined his out-of-pocket costs and said his firm was willing to do the work at a reduced rate, if only he is guaranteed a minimum of 10 cases at a rate of $1,250 for attorney fees. He would also require a monthly retainer of $3,500 per month.

Council Member Ivan Whitfield said he had concerns about the proposal and the fact that there was no contract for council members to review. "We went into a contract with (William) Moss and (George) Stepps a few months back, and we were provided a contract. Where is the contract?" he asked. Directing his next question to City Attorney Althea Scott, Whitfield asked why the council was discussing the measure when there was no contract.

According to Scott, a contract would be needed to accompany the legislation. She said she was concerned about the letter sent by Kizer, saying that, in the past, when the city had lawyers work on their behalf, the lawyers would work for an hourly rate.

"The letter reflects that he wants to collect $3,500 a month," said Scott. "There's nothing in the contract that talks about the duration of the agreement. There's nothing in the contract that specifies the expectations of the city and what we want. I think there are some things that should be ironed out prior to entering the agreement."

Whitfield said he told Council Member Bruce Lockett, who sponsored the measure, that there should not be two different standards when it comes to contract protocols and that the requested ordinance should be pulled until the council can get the necessary documents. His concern also was that the attorney fees would be more than the value of the property.

Council Members Glen Brown Jr., Glen Brown Sr., Lloyd Holcomb and Joni Alexander all agreed that they needed to see the contract before making a decision on the matter. Alexander also asked what was the relevance of having the Urban Renewal Agency's name mentioned in the ordinance title.

According to Mayor Shirley Washington, both Urban Renewal and Code Enforcement are demolishing properties.

"One of the critical needs for this is to accomplish what we are trying to accomplish when we talk about rebuilding Pine Bluff," she said. "We have a lot of abandoned properties out there. You see properties that nobody is taking care of. We are wanting to get clear titles on some of these properties so we can start the rebuild."

Lockett said he was willing to pull the ordinance and bring it back at the next council meeting.

"The city of Pine Bluff historically, to my knowledge, never collected on one demolition that we've done on anybody's property. Now is a good time to start," said Lockett. "We cannot afford to continue to tear down, demolish and clean up people's property for free. It's just not sustainable. I know people don't like taking people's property, but property comes with responsibility. You cannot let your property deteriorate to be a public nuisance."

Several other items were also pulled from the City Council's agenda.

Proposed ordinances adopting the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2018 Arkansas Fuel Gas Code, the 2018 Arkansas Plumbing Code and the 2014 Arkansas Energy Code were all pulled because of a publication error.

According to Lockett, sponsor of the proposals, the measures were not supposed to come before the council until the first meeting in August.

A proposed ordinance that did not make the agenda but was to be added during the meeting also ended up being put on hold; the measure was in reference to gross receipts tax on hotels and restaurants and to address short-term rentals and food trucks.

The legislation was approved by the Administrative Committee last week and sent to the council with a "do pass" recommendation, but other council members said they were not familiar with the ordinance and needed more time to do their own research.

Proposed ordinances and resolutions that were approved included a measure to increase sewer service connection and administrative fees. All council members except Steven Mays Jr. voted in favor of the proposal. Council Member Steven Shaner was absent.

According to the ordinance, the service connection and administrative fees for sewer services have not been revised for many years. The Utility Commission and the director reviewed the fees and recommended the following changes for new service connections to the city sanitary sewer system:

• Single-family residence: $400;

• Mobile homes: $400;

• Individual metered multi-family residential: $400;

• Commercial, including restaurants for grease trap installation, industrial, master-metered multi-family and nonresidential: $800;

• Developments outside of city limits additional cost: residential -- $160 and commercial -- $320;

• Administrative fees of $160 will also be paid for all service connections.

The council also approved a resolution that will authorize a grant agreement with Best Friends Animal Society to promote humane care and preservation of animals in custody of the animal control department.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Best Friends will partner with the animal shelter in achieving a minimum of 90% save rate. Best Friends will employ a provisional manager with a proposed start date of Aug. 15 to help ensure the sustainability of the program.

Funding totaling $50,000 for six months will be earmarked to the budget for the corporation.

"This allows us to be the beneficiaries of a grant that was received by Best Friends," said Washington. "They will pay for a provisional manager to come in and assist our animal control director for six months. They will pay the salary and all benefits."

Washington said they will also train the staff and have a cat program, too.

The resolution authorizing the mayor to convey the property located at the southeast corner of 13th Avenue and Alabama Street to the southwest corner of 13th Avenue and Georgia Street to Marshall Kelley in the bid amount of $7,000 to develop a single-family home, was also approved by the full council.