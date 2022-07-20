100 years ago

July 20, 1922

HOT SPRINGS--The memory of a man and woman driving up near the county jail in a large touring car, honking a heavy horn a few times and then disappearing later, is all that is left as a clue tonight as to what might have become of Mrs. Ruth Lucille Lee, wife of R.L. Lee, both held for automobile thefts, as well as Henry C. Cornett, an alleged forger wanted at El Dorado and Haynesville, and McKinley Perry and Jim Spencer ... wanted on forgery charges. The county jail was visited this morning at the time for feeding the prisoners breakfast, and nothing unusual was noticed. However, four prisoners were absent from breakfast roll call, and it was then learned a small hole was sawed in the south end of the jail and had served as a means for the four to escape.

50 years ago

July 20, 1972

• The Little Rock Fire Department has found "extreme fire hazards" and "gross negligence" at the University Medical Center, and the conditions could affect the Center's federal certification to care for Medicaid and Medicare patients. Fire Marshal Warren K. Cummings said in a report that, unless the Medical Center took immediate action to correct the hazards, it was "useless for this Department to continue making inspections of this institution." Cummings said the Fire Department had been making inspections at the Center since 1962, and "the conditions have become progressively worse."

25 years ago

July 20, 1997

• While workers repair the twisted support beams and cracked concrete slabs of the U.S. 49 bridge over the Mississippi River at Helena, area residents are adjusting their lives around the closed bridge. Officials are looking for a way to transport people across the river, Mayor Joann Smith said Saturday. Meanwhile, many people are finding their own way across. "There are people that have already gone over there, driven a second car over and parked it on the other side," Smith said. "And they're going back and forth in their little boats." Smith said officials from the city of Helena, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will meet Monday to discuss ideas on how to move people across the river until the bridge is repaired. She said she has talked to the Corps about running a ferry between the Helena inner harbor and a landing on the Mississippi side. A 200-foot boom extended from a barge damaged the bridge Tuesday. The Memphis District of the Corps hired a private Greenville, Miss., company to tow the large, floating dragline. Highway Department engineers closed the bridge Wednesday morning. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Office in Memphis are investigating the accident, which is forcing motorists to travel 90 miles to the crossing in Memphis or 140 miles to the bridge in Greenville just to get one mile across the river from Helena.

10 years ago

July 20, 2012

• The number of Arkansas counties with some exceptional drought -- the worst classification -- has jumped from six to 14, according to data released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center. The new data came a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted disaster declarations to 11 more counties in Arkansas, now extending aid to farmers in all of the state's 75 counties. John Robinson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Little Rock, said Thursday that the last time the state experienced a drought comparable to this year's was in 2000, although it was milder then in many ways. ... Before rains last week in southwestern Arkansas, 71 percent of the state was classified as in extreme drought. Data show that that has now dropped to 65 percent.