Parties reach $6.3 million settlement over Bella Vista stump dump fire

BELLA VISTA -- A $6.3 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that claimed smoke from a stump dump fire hurt nearby residents.

Sach Oliver, an attorney involved in the case, confirmed Monday a $6.3 million settlement had been reached to resolve the lawsuit. Oliver said the settlement involves 85 households with 150 people.

A jury trial on the matter was set to begin Aug. 2 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

Oliver is one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, who sued seeking compensation for damages they say they suffered from the fire's smoke and noxious fumes.

An underground fire burned at the Trafalgar Road stump dump site for months before the association hired firms to put it out. City firefighters discovered the fire July 29, 2018.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association operated the dump from 2003 to 2016 on land leased from Blue Mountain Storage. The dump was a convenience for builders and residents in the area needing to dispose of organic matter, including leaves. By the time the fire was found burning underground, Brown's Tree Service had purchased the land.

Contractors started work May 18, 2019, after the Bella Vista Property Owners Association took the job of extinguishing the fire and cleaning the 4.7-acre site from the state's environmental quality agency.

The fire was extinguished June 4, 2019.

The association is paying $4.8 million of the settlement, with Brown's Tree Service paying $1 million and Blue Mountain Storage settling for $500,000, Oliver said.

"We are thankful they put the fire out," Oliver said, adding his clients "wanted the smoke to stop."

Oliver said a third party will be hired to oversee the equitable division of the settlement. He said there must be an evaluation of individuals because not every person had the same harm.