PB graduate awarded Kiwanis scholarship

Nyssiah Rasberry is the winner of the $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Pine Bluff for 2022.

"The Pine Bluff High School graduate plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this fall, where she will follow her love and interest in building things by pursuing a degree in Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering," according to a news release.

A National Honor Society member, Rasberry is the daughter of Chandra Rasberry, who works for Simmons Bank, and Cedric Rasberry, who works for Entergy Arkansas, according to the release.

The Kiwanis Club gives a scholarship each year to Pine Bluff area students who plan to attend UAPB or Southeast Arkansas College. The service club, part of Kiwanis International, meets each Wednesday at noon at the Pine Bluff Country Club.