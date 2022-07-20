Police investigate deadly Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting on Reservoir Road late Tuesday night that left at least one person dead, according to information from the department.

Detectives were investigating the shooting in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road, according to a Twitter post from police.

The victim was fatally shot, spokesman Mark Edwards said, but he was not able to provide any other information about the victim late Tuesday. He said more information would be released early Wednesday.

The Little Rock police dispatch log showed a report of a shooting at 1801 Reservoir Road at 9:48 p.m.