Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigate deadly Little Rock shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:32 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting on Reservoir Road late Tuesday night that left at least one person dead, according to information from the department.

Detectives were investigating the shooting in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road, according to a Twitter post from police.

The victim was fatally shot, spokesman Mark Edwards said, but he was not able to provide any other information about the victim late Tuesday. He said more information would be released early Wednesday.

The Little Rock police dispatch log showed a report of a shooting at 1801 Reservoir Road at 9:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT