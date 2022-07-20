Rebels keen on finding replacement for Corral

ATLANTA -- Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin turned to one of his old schools in search of a new starting quarterback.

Kiffin, who spent 10 seasons at the University of Southern California as an assistant and head coach, added former Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart through the transfer portal.

Dart and Luke Altmyer, both sophomores, will compete in training camp to see who replaces Matt Corral as the Rebels' top quarterback.

Corral, an NFL rookie with the Carolina Panthers after being a third-round draft pick, passed for 8,281 yards and 57 touchdowns and rushed for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 career games for Ole Miss.

When Corral suffered a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl last season, Altmyer came off the bench and completed 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in Baylor's 21-7 victory. He also was sacked seven times.

To provide competition for Altmyer for the starting job, Kiffin turned to the transfer portal and brought in Dart, who in six games for USC last season completed 117 of 189 passes (61.9%) for 1,353 yards and 9 touchdowns with 1 interception.

Dart was looking for a new home after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to become USC's new coach and Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to Los Angeles.

Dart arrived at Ole Miss in January and went through spring practice along with Altmyer.

"It was good to have those guys for spring," Kiffin said at SEC Media Days. "It's very competitive.

"We look forward to those guys battling it out and making them both the best that we can because a lot of times you need both."

Dart is 6-2 and 220 pounds and Altmyer 6-1 and 200.

"It's always a blessing to have two good quarterbacks, and we've got two good ones," Rebels senior receiver Jonathan Mingo said. "It's been a fun competition. I'm looking forward to watching them compete during fall camp and seeing who wins the job.

"Both have strong arms, both can move out of the pocket, both understand defenses, both of them can run the ball if they need to do that."

Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker, who has moved to guard from tackle, said it's been a healthy competition between the quarterbacks.

"I think the core thing with both of them is how well they compete with each other," Broeker said. "You don't see that too often -- guys the same age competing for the starting quarterback role.

"They compete the right way and make each other better and help make the team better. As an older guy, it's been really cool to see them battle it out."

Whoever wins the starting job will work behind an offensive line with three returning starters and the addition of transfer tackle Mason Brooks, a starter at Western Kentucky.

"Our offensive line has a ton of starts," Broeker said. "We're an older group and now it's our time to lead the team."

The Rebels added running back transfers Ulysses Bentley (from SMU) and Zach Evans (from TCU). Bentley rushed for 1,559 yards in 24 games for the Mustangs and Evans rushed for 1,063 yards in 15 games for the Horned Frogs.

Tight end Michael Trigg followed Dart from USC to Ole Miss and other transfers included tight end J.J. Pegues (Auburn), receiver Malik Heath (Mississippi State) and safety Ladarius Tennison (Auburn).

Ole Miss has 16 newcomers this season who are transfers.

"Our job is I think really challenging this year because on paper we may look like we should be decent because we filled a lot of holes with transfer portals," Kiffin said. "That's a good system when you lose really good players and you haven't been somewhere long enough to develop a lot of classes of depth. So we're grateful for that.

"At the same time with everything good, there are challenges as well. You have kids coming from different parenting, and we have to put them all together as this blended family.

"In fall camp, it won't just be about teaching X's and O's, like it always is. We have a lot of culture work to do that you don't really have to do as much because it's already established because your best players normally have been in your program for a year or two."

Junior defensive end Cedric Johnson said the Rebels don't plan to take a step back after finishing 10-3 last season.

"We're putting a lot of pressure on ourselves," Johnson said. "Our expectations are to win it all. Go to the playoffs.

"Take it game by game, but dominate every game. We talk about that amongst ourselves. We know what we've got to do, and we plan on doing it.

"Last year we won 10 games, and we're going to take everything good from that and tweak the things that need to be better and go from there."

Ole Miss won 10 regular-season games for the first time, but Broeker said the Sugar Bowl loss is a motivating factor.

"We still have a sour taste in our mouths, because whenever you lose a bowl game, it takes forever to play again," Broeker said. "So the bad taste is still there until we win another game."

Kiffin is 15-8 at Ole Miss going into his third season, including 2-0 in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. He's the first Ole Miss coach to win his first two Egg Bowls since Billy Brewer in 1983-84.

The Rebels' close the regular season at Mississippi State on Nov. 24.

"We've got a lot of work to do before we ever get to that game," Kiffin said. "But it's been exciting to be 2-0 in that.

"That means a lot to us, but especially to the people of Mississippi obviously. Until you get into those unique rivalries, you can watch 'em on TV like I used to on Thanksgiving, hear about 'em, but you really don't know until you get to a place like Mississippi and you see how much it means to the people.

"They're not kidding when they say their next 364 days will be affected. When the common fan says that, they're serious.

"That has been neat to be able to give that to our fans. Hopefully we can continue that."

Whether the Rebels continue to win the Egg Bowl trophy likely depends on whether Dart or Altmyer is an effective replacement for Corral.