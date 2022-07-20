School guidelines take aim at disability biases

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration issued new school discipline guidelines Tuesday aimed at avoiding discrimination against students with disabilities, students who historically have been suspended and expelled at greater rates than their peers.

Federal officials called the guidance "the most comprehensive ever released" on the civil rights of students with disabilities and said it would help as schools continue to try to rebound from the pandemic.

"This work is especially urgent now, as our schools and our students and families continue to heal from the pandemic," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, pointing out that schools have struggled with learning loss, disruption and a "sharp increase" in mental health challenges.

"Exclusionary discipline, such as out-of-school suspensions, can exacerbate these challenges -- increasing stress that may lead to a greater sense of social isolation and diminished academic achievement," he said.

Cardona said the changes laid out in documents released Tuesday would not compromise the safety or well-being of staffers and other students in schools. He said school leaders should draw on the federal funds that they received for pandemic recovery to bolster student supports and increase professional learning for staffers.

More than $122 billion has been distributed to school districts so far, he said.

Over 8 million children in the United States receive special-education services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act -- about 13% of all children in elementary and secondary schools.

Disparities are especially pronounced for students of color with disabilities, officials said.