Southern California home prices slip

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California home prices and sales edged lower in June from the month before, adding to the pile of evidence that the housing slowdown is starting to pull home values lower.

The data, released Tuesday by DQNews, marks the first month since January that Southern California's ultra-competitive housing market saw a decline in the median home price. The median is the price at which half the homes sold for more and half for less.

The region's six-county median sale price was $750,000, down from $760,000 in May. However, a broader view shows that prices are still soaring compared with last June, when the median price was $679,000.

Still, the drop comes as a slight surprise. Although median prices tend to peak in the summer, the average increase from May to June was 1.78% over the last decade, DQNews data show. The last time prices fell from May to June was in 2010.

Home sales, meanwhile, slipped on a month-over-month basis but plunged compared with a year earlier, DQNews said. A total of 20,289 homes were sold in June compared with 27,143 the previous June -- a decline of 25.3%.

That follows a slew of other evidence that the housing market has sharply slowed since mortgage rates started to rise this year, from the low 3% range to the mid-5% range, where they are now.

Real estate agents say bidding wars have become less frequent and inventory is rising. A growing share of home sellers are also being forced to trim their asking prices to find a buyer.

Redfin data indicate that 29.6% of all homes on the market in the Los Angeles metro area had price cuts in June. That's more than double the 12.6% rate of June 2021 and higher than in dozens of other cities, including San Francisco, Boston, Detroit and St. Louis.

Despite waning demand, some analysts say overall home values aren't likely to decline. Instead, the value of homes will simply rise less than in recent years. However, other economists predict values will fall in 2023.