UALR men unveil nonconference schedule

In the prelude to its first season as part of the Ohio Valley Conference, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock will encounter three 2022 NCAA tournament teams as well as several in-state foes during its 13-game non-conference schedule.

The Trojans will open Nov. 7 at Southern Illinois -- the Salukis and UALR began last season in Little Rock -- and Coach Darrell Walker's squad will play its home opener Nov. 10 against Arkansas Baptist.

The University of Central Arkansas and the Trojans will meet twice this season after their 2021 rivalry matchup was canceled, the first coming Nov. 14 in Conway before the regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 20 in Little Rock.

UALR also will have a four-game road swing beginning Nov. 23 at Indiana before playing at Miami (Ohio), San Francisco and Memphis. The Trojans' non-league slate closes Dec. 22 when they continue the program's longest-standing rivalry at Arkansas State.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Team Arkansas' run ends in TBT

Tyrese Rice scored a team-high 22 points as the Gutter Cat Gang led from the opening tip in knocking off Team Arkansas 62-52 in the Sweet 16 of the Omaha (Neb.) Region during The Basketball Tournament at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Jarell Eddie had 11 points for the top-seeded Gutter Cat Gang, who led 30-19 at halftime before Team Arkansas climbed within 42-39 at the end of three. But a pair of free throws from Gutter Cat Gang forward Tai Odiase, who ended the night with eight points and seven rebounds, with 8:45 to go in the fourth ignited a quarter-starting 9-0 run that allowed his team to re-establish a double-digit lead.

Jaylen Barford nailed a three-pointer with 5:52 remaining in the game to stop Team Arkansas' scoring drought, but that would be as close as they would get. Eddie nailed a jumper, under Elam Ending rules, to set the final score, send the region's No. 1 team to the Elite 8 and keep alive their chances of winning the $1 million, winner-take-all event.

Barford finished with 24 points while Dusty Hannahs added 14 for Team Arkansas, which shot 22-of-63 (34.9%) for the game compared to 25-of-62 (40.3%) for the Gutter Cat Gang.

-- Erick Taylor