Super Quiz: Songs from “Les Miserables”

1. "But there are dreams that cannot be. And there are storms we cannot weather."

2. "Everybody loves a landlord. Everybody's bosom friend."

3. "He's like the son I might have known. If God had granted me a son."

4. "There's a grief that can't be spoken. There's a pain goes on and on."

5. "Another day, another destiny. This never-ending road to Calvary."

6. "How can I ever face my fellow men? How can I ever face myself again?"

7. "I smell women. Smell 'em in the air."

8. "The color of the world is changing day by day."

9. "It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again!"

ANSWERS:

1. "I Dreamed a Dream"

2. "Master of the House"

3. "Bring Him Home"

4. "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables"

5. "One Day More"

6. "Who Am I?"

7. "Lovely Ladies"

8. "Red and Black"

9. "Do You Hear the People Sing?"