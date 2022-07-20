Surge of spending expected on school

Retailers expect to see strong back-to-school spending this year, even as shoppers look for bargains given the dwindling purchasing power of their dollars.

The annual ritual that presages the return to classrooms is defined by some as running from July 5 through Labor Day.

Back-to-school is typically the second-largest spending event for parents each year, behind the Christmas shopping season, according to financial services firm Deloitte.

Despite a year marked by inflation and continued problems with the supply chain, spending should rise and "retailers should really have something to celebrate," said Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail.

"With inflation and rising fuel costs taking a bite out of household budgets, shoppers are seeking to avoid delivery charges and to accomplish as much as possible in a single trip," Spieckerman said.

"This presents a real opportunity for retailers to amp up in-store merchandising and use back-to-school deals and private-brand value comparisons as lures that will lead to additional purchases," she said.

Walmart Inc. said that customers are shopping earlier than ever to get the best deals, whether they shop online or in stores.

With 99% of schools returning to in-person learning this year, the Bentonville-based retailer will have more traditional back-to-school essentials than in the last couple of years when the pandemic had many students learning remotely.

"To ensure that we have the best selection of back-to-school items for this upcoming season, we researched this year's hottest trends, applied feedback from our customers and maintained a pulse on the needs of teachers and students across the country," a Walmart spokeswoman said in an email.

"We always want to make sure customers can find what they are looking for no matter when they choose to shop, so we buy plenty of inventory to provide a wide assortment through the entire season," the spokeswoman said.

Dillard's, the Little Rock-based department store chain, declined to comment. The company is in its quiet period ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, a spokeswoman said.

The National Retail Federation projects total back-to-school spending this year will remain flat, matching last year's record $37 billion. That figure includes both the kindergarten-through-12th-grade and college-age students.

The trade association's economists said in a conference call with media on Tuesday that they expect U.S. spending on the younger group to work out to an average of $864 per child.

"Families consider back-to-school and college items as an essential category, and they are taking whatever steps they can, including cutting back on discretionary spending, shopping sales and buying store- or off-brand items in order to purchase what they need for the upcoming school year," said federation president and chief executive Matthew Shay.

The National Retail Federation conducts the survey every July in partnership with Prosper Insights and Analytics.

Deloitte's annual back-to-school survey found that even though more than half of parents are concerned about higher prices because of inflation, 37% plan to spend about $661 per child this year, or about $34.4 billion. Last year, parents spent about $612 for each child.

Deloitte's figures don't include spending for college students.

Fewer consumers than last year expect to finish their back-to-school shopping by the end of July -- about 53% compared to last year's 59% And because of ongoing concerns about supply chain disruptions, 63% expect to find items out of stock.

Brand loyalty is expected to fall by the wayside, as 77% of of parents said they will buy another brand if their preferred one is out of stock or too expensive.

Sucharita Kodali, a vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, actually advises consumers to shop around for back-to-school products.

Apparel and educational supplies have under-paced inflation according to the Consumer Price Index," Kodali said.

"Marketplaces and generic brands can win in this environment," Kodali said. "I think if people are paying more than in the past, they probably aren't shopping around enough."

Along the same lines, Spieckerman said that this back-to-school season will highlight the "interplay between digital and physical" shopping channels "as some shoppers conduct price comparisons and access school supply lists online, then hit the bricks to complete purchases."