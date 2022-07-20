Tenure settlement aids UNC students of color

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A settlement between journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill linked to her tenure dispute in 2021 contains concessions designed to help faculty and students of color, according to a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hannah-Jones said she and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund fought for the concessions, which were not mentioned in the university's settlment announcement Friday. At the time, the school said the settlement with Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and approved by Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

"But my settlement was about much more than that," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

The settlement includes $5,000 reserved in the provost's office to pay for meeting expenses, events and symposia sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus each year through June 2025, according to Hannah-Jones. She said the concessions were based on the requests of student and faculty groups.

"We believe that these concessions will help make my alma mater better and help it live up to its promise," she said. "As I said again and again: This was never about me."

Hannah-Jones -- who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project focusing on America's history of slavery -- was hired as the university's Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

The school was named for Walter E. Hussman Jr. -- chairman of WEHCO Media Inc., the parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- whose family donated $25 million.

A dispute over whether the university should grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment prompted anger from some professors and alumni, as well as Black students and faculty. Her tenure application stalled over some objections about her work.

Hussman was among those who raised concerns, although he has denied lobbying against her appointment.

Hannah-Jones' tenure application was submitted to the university's trustees in 2020, but it was halted after a board member who vets the appointments raised questions about her nonacademic background.

She would instead be given a five-year contract, despite the fact that her predecessors were granted tenure when appointed. After weeks of mounting pressure, the trustees finally voted 9-4 to offer tenure.

Hannah-Jones told The Associated Press that the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down. She accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington, D.C.

Information for this article was contributed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.