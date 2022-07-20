The land of Oz

The University of Arkansas football team will be in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24 to take on the Aggies of Texas A&M. Things still will be hopping in northwest Arkansas, though. That's because brothers Tom and Steuart Walton are at it again.

The brothers are behind a new festival known as FORMAT (an acronym of For Music + Art + Technology), part of the combination that has made South by Southwest (abbreviated as SXSW) such a hit in Austin, Texas, since it began in 1987. SXSW intertwines music, film and interactive media festivals with technology conferences and trade shows.

FORMAT, which will be held Sept. 23-25 on 250 acres near downtown Bentonville, isn't nearly so ambitious. But knowing the Walton brothers, it will get there. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary have partnered with the brothers' Oz Brands to pull off the three-day festival.

They've brought in C3 Presents, one of the world's largest music festival producers and the force behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival along with Lollapalooza in Chicago, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee and the Austin Food + Wine Festival. C3 also has produced events for the NFL, the PGA Tour and Nike.

They've also brought in Triadic, which has offices in New York, London and Vienna. The company specializes in cross-disciplinary collaborations that combine things such as music, art and technology.

Oz Brands describes itself as a "community brand group dedicated to inspiring exploration of northwest Arkansas. Made up of Oz Art, Oz Trails and Fly Oz, Oz Brands brings people the best of the heart of the region. Whether riding the unique Ozark trails, perusing the halls of world-class art museums or taking to the sky for a backcountry adventure, there's nothing quite like [it]. The brand signifies year-around adventures like flying, discovering art, riding, running, hiking and beyond."

Fly Oz promotes backcountry aviation. It helps those who fly find guides for everything from fishing to hiking. The Walton brothers, the grandsons of Sam Walton and sons of Jim Walton, are both pilots. Bentonville's Louise Thaden Field is now home to a flight school, the Oz1 Flying Club and a hub for recreational aviation known as the Fieldhouse.

Fly Oz utilizes a network of grass airstrips so pilots can land in remote areas of the Ozarks. Pilots and their passengers are then treated to recreational activities by partners such as Byrd's Adventure Center on the Mulberry River, Buffalo Outdoor Center on the Buffalo River, Kings River Outfitters near Eureka Springs and Gaston's White River Resort near Mountain Home.

In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Chad Cox of the Walton brothers' Runway Group said Fly Oz is "part of a larger initiative to get people in the air. Flying isn't just about getting from point A to point B. It's also about connecting to what's happening in the cycling world, climbing world, paddle sports, regional outfitters and restaurants. Connect those things and you add to the overall adventure of northwest Arkansas.

"When people come here, we hope they have an interest beyond flying because we have a lot to offer. We hope to become an entry point for people who may not have imagined experiencing this adventure by air. In all of the United States, there are maybe 600,000 pilots. That's not many people, and you're only going to affect so many people if you're only open to people who are already pilots. We want others to experience going somewhere in an aircraft for an outdoor recreation activity."

The Walton brothers' Runway Group makes major investments in the areas of real estate, hospitality, cycling and aviation.

Oz Trails is helping promote the brothers' goal of transforming Arkansas into the cycling capital of the country. Oz Trails can now offer more than 300 miles of mountain biking in northwest Arkansas.

Oz Art, meanwhile, promotes the work of local arts organizations and places public art throughout northwest Arkansas. Its art collection includes more than 400 works such as murals, outdoor installations, sculptures, paintings and drawings. The art can be found on hiking and biking trails, along streets, in businesses and in museums.

Last fall, Oz Brands gave away one-way Allegiant Air tickets to Austin residents "who need a break from the rapid overgrowth of the booming metro. Why just one way? Because once visitors see the hidden gem of the northwest Arkansas region, they won't want to leave."

An Oz Brands news release said the One Way Out campaign was for Austin residents "who feel like they're losing what made them fall in love with the city years ago. Restaurant reservations are impossible to secure, trails are overpopulated, local attractions are swarming with tourists, housing is getting more expensive and bachelor and bachelorette parties have taken over downtown."

The campaign, though somewhat of a publicity stunt, attracted national media attention.

In May, the U.S. Census Bureau released population estimates as of July 1, 2021. Seven of the top 10 Arkansas cities for growth between April 2020 and July 2021 were in Benton and Washington counties. Such figures are no longer a surprise. The trick for the Walton brothers and other regional business and civic leaders will be to manage that growth and protect the outdoor areas now being promoted.

There are lessons to be learned from what happened in Austin. For now, the folks in northwest Arkansas appear to be doing their best to learn from mistakes those in Texas' capital city made.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.