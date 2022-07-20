The stirring of a pulse

Arkansas teachers, education advocates and Democrats seem to have put Arkansas Republican legislators on the temporary defensive.

It's almost as if Arkansas had a two-party system, or at least minority gumption.

I suspect Arkansas Republican legislators will countercharge any time now and foil the offensive. But, even if they lose, Arkansas teachers, education advocates and Democratic legislators will have discovered a pulse.

They will have found one way, at least, to blend progressive home-state ideas with rural interests independent of the burden of national Democratic liberalism.

And they will have pestered the smug right-wing Republican masters of Arkansas, who have become ever-more-powerful since Barack Obama, the Affordable Care Act, Fox News and Internet right-wing nonsense turned Arkansas upside down beginning around 2010.

All of this has arisen because the state ended the fiscal year June 30 with $1.6 billion in surplus funds.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a lame duck trying to run for president, proposed a special session authorizing direct payments to taxpayers to ease inflation's burden. Republican legislators said no to that; instead, they told him they'd only give him a bill making fully effective immediately an income tax cut previously put in place on a phased-in basis through 2023.

Then Hutchinson proposed using some of the money to elevate teacher pay in the state, imposing a minimum salary higher by $10,000 and, beyond that, raises of $4,000 or more.

Republican legislators said they couldn't do such an irresponsible thing as use one-time money for ongoing teacher pay, thus obligating future budgets in likely leaner times. But using one-time money for ongoing lower tax rates, obligating future budgets in likely leaner times--that's exactly what the full immediate effect of income-tax cuts would amount to.

Advocacy groups--including some that former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor had a hand in founding in promotion of rural Democratic centrism--took a lead in pushing back against leaving teachers out of the session.

They began an initiative resulting in thousands of teacher signatures on petitions and, on Monday, netting a formal statement of support signed by every Democrat in the Legislature--which is not so many, but still.

Their argument is not a bad one. It's that Republicans favor risking one-time money to benefit high-end income taxpayers but not to make Arkansas teaching salaries higher, more competitive with surrounding states and responsive to the modern teacher burdens. It's that not doing it now misses an entire school year.

So Republican legislators are grumbling, and not only about these advocacy groups and Democrats. They are irked at Hutchinson for starting this thing in the first place.

Some of them are saying he proposed the big teacher raises only as a calling card for his Republican presidential campaign.

Republican legislators also are beginning to fire back by saying that local school districts got millions in federal emergency covid relief money and that "retention bonuses" for teachers were specifically encouraged for that money, yet relatively few districts in Arkansas used it for that purpose.

Teachers, these advocacy groups and Democratic legislators say it matters not if Republican legislators want to blame local schools or fuss with Hutchinson. What matters, they say, is that teachers need and deserve some of this surplus and they are every bit as worthy as those in the high-end tax bracket.

The special session will convene Aug. 8. That leaves a couple of weeks for this issue to percolate before something will have to give.

What the teacher advocates prefer is that Hutchinson include the teacher money on the official agenda for the special session and force Republican legislators to vote up or down on it.

But Hutchinson would need to consider whether forcing that on his party mates would harm him politically in his wider aspirations as well as poison the mood for the entire special session with implications for consensus on other issues.

In an email response while on his European trip, Hutchinson said every pundit had always argued that special sessions ought to be limited to issues of predetermined consensus. He said both Education Committee chairman were opposed, so there would be no benefit to his forcing the issue.

The only hope, then, would be to get a teacher-raise appropriation declared germane to the session--which is unlikely--or seek to suspend the rules by a two-thirds vote to extend the session for other items, which would be disastrous for everyone. You don't want to turn this Legislature loose.

Reason would indicate that this minority pulse will amount to nothing in the end except a loyal opposition that has learned a little about how to invigorate itself into a fighting mood and movement, or at least a pulse.

And that's something. It qualifies as news in modern context.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.




