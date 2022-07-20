Trump-backed hopeful wins Maryland GOP nod

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

Despite being a win for Trump, Cox's victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November. Hogan, who's term limited, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership.

Cox has said President Joe Biden's victory shouldn't have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and sought unsuccessfully to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.

Democrats, too, saw Cox as an easier opponent in a general election, with the Democratic Governors Association plowing more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox in the Republican primary.

Hogan has criticized Cox for organizing busloads of Trump supporters to go to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, for the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cox said he didn't go to the Capitol and left before the rioting began.

Trump, meanwhile, has branded Schulz and Hogan as Republicans In Name Only, a term of derision reserved for party members who don't fall in line behind him.

"Get rid of Shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz," Trump said in a statement Monday.

Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election.

On the Democratic side, the leading candidates include Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey; Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary, and longtime state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Moore took an early lead, with many votes left to tally.

Ten candidates in all are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Perez has support from labor unions, while Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, has been endorsed by the state's teachers union and the two top Maryland legislative leaders, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Franchot, who comfortably won four races to be the state's tax collector, brings significant name recognition to the primary.

In another top race Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen beat back a primary challenge just months after suffering a minor stroke. He is favored in November to win a second term.

Voters were also picking nominees for an open seat in the state's eight-member congressional delegation. And the daughter of the state's former attorney general was vying for her father's old job.

Maryland's only open congressional seat is in the 4th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic Black-majority district. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is leaving to run for attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously held the seat, trailed former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey in early results in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The Democratic primary for attorney general has turned into a battle between former Gov. Martin O'Malley's wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, who is a former Baltimore judge and the daughter of former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr., and Brown, O'Malley's lieutenant governor who lost the 2014 governor's race to Hogan.

The two are vying to replace Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is retiring. Maryland hasn't had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

In other races, candidates are on the ballot for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That's because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

The Maryland primary was delayed by three weeks because of lawsuits challenging the state's congressional and state legislative maps.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.

