Two Razorback commits taken on draft’s final day

FAYETTEVILLE -- The final day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft was quieter for the University of Arkansas baseball team.

The Razorbacks had two committed players drafted Tuesday as the draft concluded with rounds 11 through 20. Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic, who committed to the Razorbacks on July 9, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 14th round, and Las Vegas high school outfielder Mason Neville was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round.

Neville signed a letter of intent with Arkansas last fall. Bosnic has yet to sign with the Razorbacks, according to a team spokesman.

Shortly after he was drafted, Neville tweeted that he would reject the Reds' offer and play for the Razorbacks. Neville, who attended Las Vegas Basic, was rated the 184th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America.

"I choose the Omahogs," tweeted Neville, who could not be reached for an interview.

Bosnic, who also could not be reached for an interview, was drafted on Day 3 of the draft for the second consecutive year. He turned down a 16th-round offer from the San Francisco Giants last year and returned to South Carolina.

Bosnic missed the 2022 season with a flexor strain in his elbow, according to The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C. The newspaper reported he was expected to be one of the Gamecocks' weekend starters.

Bosnic spent four years at South Carolina, but played only one full season, in 2021 when he went 4-2, had a 2.84 ERA and struck out 78 in 502/3 innings of mostly relief work. He held opponents to a .133 batting average and held SEC batters to a .127 average that year.

He redshirted due to injury in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled shortly after it began because of the covid-19 outbreak.

Due to his injuries, Bosnic likely could appeal for a sixth season of eligibility in 2024. If granted, it would give him another year of bargaining leverage in the draft.

Players drafted in the first 10 rounds are expected to sign, but players drafted on on the third day often have a tougher decision. Selections in rounds 11 through 20 can sign for up to $125,000 without counting against their team's pool of available bonus money. Any bonus amount that exceeds that figure would be reduced from the team's pool to sign players who were drafted in the first 10 rounds.

Draft picks have until Aug. 1 to sign with the teams that selected them.

Arkansas did not have any players from its 2022 postseason roster drafted Tuesday, but right-handed pitcher Mark Adamiak was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round. Adamiak, a redshirt sophomore, pitched his final game for the Razorbacks in April and transferred to Missouri following the season.

With Adamiak's selection, Arkansas had nine players from its 2022 team drafted, which tied Oklahoma State for third most by a college program. Oklahoma had 11 players drafted and Tennessee had 10.

In addition to Adamiak, players drafted from Arkansas were: third baseman Cayden Wallace (Kansas City Royals, second round), right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette (Chicago White Sox, second), second baseman Robert Moore (Milwaukee Brewers, Competitive Balance B round after the second), shortstop Jalen Battles (Tampa Bay Rays, fifth), left-handed pitcher Evan Taylor (Miami Marlins, ninth), right-handed pitcher Connor Noland (Chicago Cubs, ninth), catcher Michael Turner (White Sox, ninth) and right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (New York Mets, 10th).

Neville was one of two high school players drafted who previously signed to play at Arkansas. Right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips of Boerne, Texas, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

Two other high-profile Arkansas signees went undrafted. Infielder Jayson Jones of Denton (Texas) Braswell was rated the 185th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America, and left-handed pitcher Parker Coil of Edmond (Okla.) Memorial was rated 244th.

Bosnic was one of two drafted players who committed this offseason to transfer to the Razorbacks. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle of UC-Santa Barbara was drafted by the White Sox in the fourth round.

Arkansas also had three players from previous teams drafted, including two Tuesday -- right-handed pitcher Blake Adams of Kansas State to the Colorado Rockies in the 13th round, and outfielder Curtis Washington of Purdue to the Seattle Mariners in the 19th round.

Adams, a Springdale Har-Ber graduate, played at Arkansas in 2020-21. Washington, a West Memphis graduate, played for the Razorbacks in 2019-20.

Right-handed pitcher Caleb Bolden, who spent four seasons with the Razorbacks before transferring to TCU, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the seventh round.

Arkansas left-handed pitcher Zack Morris was rated the 424th-best prospect by Baseball America, but went undrafted. Morris said on Twitter on Tuesday night that he will return to the Razorbacks. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I think he'll come back unless he gets pretty good money," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of Morris on July 7.

Arkansas first baseman/outfielder Brady Slavens was not drafted after he was rated the 216th-best prospect by Baseball America. Slavens has a year of eligibility remaining with the Razorbacks, but could opt to sign as an undrafted free agent with an MLB team. Unlike last year, there will not be a cap on signing bonuses for undrafted free agents.