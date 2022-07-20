UNDER THE RADAR: Maumelle’s Amarie Rogers

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Maumelle’s Amarie Rogers.

Class: 2023

Position: Tight end

Size: 6-5, 246 pounds

Offers: Memphis, Louisiana-Monroe, North Alabama and Louisiana- Lafayette

Interest: Arkansas and TCU

Coach Brian Maupin:

“If you were building a tight end-H back for 2022, he’s exactly what you build. He’s very tall, very athletic, well put together, big legs, an able blocker, a very smooth and effortless receiver He’s the tight end you can really do everything with as far as split him out, put his hand in the ground and put him in the backfield.”

Expected to be a big part of the offense:

“We’re going to have an all-you-can-eat buffet for him next fall. He’s been phenomenal this summer We’ve done multiple 7-on-7s where multiple coaches have come up to me and said, 'He’s the best player here.' His film speaks for itself physicality-wise and blocking-wise. Any coach that came out in the spring and watched him run and catch, they’re like, 'Holy crap.' Memphis sent out their recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach out and they were like, 'What in the world?'”

Outstanding character:

“Great kid, too. (He is) yes sir, no sir. Leads in the FCA leadership committee. He’s just a phenomenal kid.”



