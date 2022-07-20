Utility plans White Hall office

Liberty Utilities Co. announced they will be opening a new business office at White Hall.

The company, which collects payments for water, sewer and trash, serves about 1,800 residents in White Hall and is currently working on a new customer walk-in center at 10101 Dollarway Road, said Jillian Curtis, Liberty Utilities spokesman.

At this point, the company doesn't have an opening date to announce to its customers.

At some point in the future, Curtis said, "We are currently planning to host a ribbon cutting or open house event."

Forced to find new space

Noel Foster, White Hall mayor, evicted Liberty from its rented office space inside City Hall, 101 Parkway Drive last summer.

The utility company paid about $1,000 a month for the space.

Their customer service office window closed with the covid-19 shutdown and remained shuttered long after it ended, Foster said in a June 2021 Pine Bluff Commercial article.

It was difficult for customers attempting to pay a bill in person or lodge a complaint, and Foster added, "When they're not helping their customers in White Hall, now that's a problem."

Although evicted from city offices, the utility company continued to operate within the city as well as Jefferson County.

Additional woes

In the last year, the company has worked to improve its service and customer relations throughout Jefferson County, in large part due to the Arkansas Public Service Commission 2021 report.

In the report, the commission noted a "a total of 252 leaks or breaks have been found on residential and commercial customers' premises" that led to water pressure failure that closed government offices and business and left many residential customers without services after a February 2021 winter storm. The commission's assessment was that the utility's lack of investment in the water system contributed to the disaster.

The utility company provides water and fire protection service to approximately 15,800 residential, commercial, industrial, private fire, and public authority customers, in and around the city of Pine Bluff.

Its distribution system consists of approximately 390 miles of underground water mains, and they have three water treatment plants, located in the northwest, south, and central sections of Pine Bluff.

System improvements

In addition to the announcement of a new White Hall office, Tony Penna was named Liberty vice president and general manager last August and started working on upgrades, which were demanded by the state, as well as better customer service.

He quickly established a 20-member Citizens Advisory Committee that meets quarterly.

The company is also making investments in technology such as a lift station level monitoring system and new monitoring devices. They have replaced more than 20 manhole covers and upsized the main pipeline on Highway 270.

Concerning Liberty's work over the last year, Foster said, "They are moving in the right direction."