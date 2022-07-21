19 become ill from apparent carbon monoxide in Eureka Springs hotel

Nineteen people at a Eureka Springs hotel became ill from what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning, said Fire Chief Nick Samac.

Samac said 10 of those people went to hospitals. He said four were in critical condition and were transported by helicopter to hospitals as far away as Fayetteville, Rogers and Springfield, Mo.

"They were very, very ill," said Samac. "We had high concentrations of carbon monoxide present when our crews arrived and when Black Hills [Energy] crews arrived."

Samac said the incident took place about 7 a.m. Saturday at Stonegate Lodge. He said 24 people were evaluated, and 19 were "feeling effects" of what appeared to be carbon monoxide.

Robin Mizell, a spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy, said technicians from the utility responded to the emergency call.

"Emergency response personnel identified a hazardous carbon monoxide environment in the structure and responded accordingly," she said. "As a normal safety precaution, the natural gas meter was turned off until the necessary repairs are completed."

Jennifer Lawyer said she and other partners purchased the hotel on June 17.

She said all of the people who were hospitalized had gone home.

"Everyone is getting better," she said.

Lawyer said the hotel owners are working with the fire marshal, fire chief and the hotel's insurance company to determine what happened.

"We are closed for as long as it takes to get to the bottom of everything," she said. "[As] the new owners we want to leave no stone unturned and get to the bottom of it. When we reopen, we want to regain the public's trust."

Lawyer said police and emergency personnel were very helpful, and an off-duty nurse who was driving by stopped to assist.

The two-story Stonegate Lodge, at 2106 E. Van Buren St., has 33 units, according to Carroll County property records. The building was constructed in 1985.

In an email, Mizell said people who suspect a carbon monoxide problem should leave the premises and call 911 or the Black Hills Energy emergency number (800) 890-5554.

"All fossil fuels -- natural gas, propane, fuel oil, wood, gasoline -- create a little carbon monoxide as they burn," according to the utility's website. "However, this invisible, odorless gas can kill in minutes. Even just above acceptable levels, CO can make you seriously sick. Carbon monoxide can build up if a burner isn't working right or an appliance isn't properly vented. That goes for gasoline engine exhaust as well."

The website at https://bit.ly/3PEBrG4 also has information on how to detect carbon monoxide and the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.