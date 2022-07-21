Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall 6% in biggest 1-day drop since March

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported its largest one-day drop in hospitalized covid-19 patients in more than four months, as the count fell by 28 or about 6.3%, to 414.

It was the first time the number had dropped in more than a week, and it was the largest decline in a single day since March 6. However, it doesn't fully offset a surge of hospitalizations reported on Monday, and the total is still higher than the 376 hospitalizations reported on the same day a week earlier.

The decrease came as Arkansas' case numbers continued to point toward a leveling off of new infections. The state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,526, the smallest increase since Monday and down from a rise of 1,907 the previous Thursday.

After the emergence of new, more contagious strains of the omicron variant, Arkansas' new cases had been trending upward from late April until last week, when they appeared to hit a plateau.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 1,305, which was down from more than 1,400 a day the previous week. The daily average had hit a recent high of 1,506 the week ending July 12, meaning that more than 10,500 cases were reported over that seven-day period.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by six, to 11,660.

With deaths and recoveries outnumbering new infections, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 111, to 16,835. It was the count's first daily decline in more than a week.

After rising by one a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Thursday by nine, to 63.

The number of patients on ventilators, which didn't change Wednesday, rose Thursday by two, to 16.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 892,469 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 863,744 are considered recovered.

