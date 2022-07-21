New superintendent named for state-controlled Helena-West Helena School District

Keith McGee, a longtime Pulaski County-area educator, will be the state-appointed superintendent of the Helena-West Helena School District, effective Monday.

The appointment was announced Thursday by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key.

McGee, 49, is currently executive director of secondary education in the Little Rock School District. He was the district’s deputy superintendent prior to a reorganization. Before that, he was the interim superintendent of the North Little Rock School District.

His appointment to the state-controlled 1,100-student Helena-West Helena district comes one week after the Arkansas Board of Education categorized the system in east Arkansas as needing Level 5 state support — the most intensive level of state intervention in Arkansas’ school district accountability system.

