Arkansas State police sued over FOI denial

BENTONVILLE -- Aaron Cash wants dash camera video from the Arkansas State Police to prove his client is not the person arrested by a trooper in a 2021 traffic stop.

Cash represents Quenterous Harris.

Cash filed Freedom of Information requests last week for the video and the investigative file. The State Police denied both requests.

Mauricio Herrera filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of Cash in Benton County Circuit Court in response to the denials.

Bill Sadler, a public information officer with the State Police; Danielle Freschi, a legal services specialist; and Col. Bill Bryant, who heads the state police, were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Cash said he wants the video to show Harris isn't the person a trooper arrested July 25, 2021, after a traffic stop.

"It's an injustice that needs to be fixed," Cash said.

Cash said Harris' license was stolen from his car in Mississippi, and he reported it to the police.

Freschi denied the request in a response to Cash by stating the video is still part of an ongoing and undisclosed investigation. Cash also requested the entire investigative file; that request also was denied.

Trooper Matthew Price made a traffic stop in 2021 and arrested a person with Harris' license, according to court documents. The person was booked under Harris' name in the Crawford County Detention Center, according to court documents.

He bonded out of jail and later failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

Authorities later discovered the man arrested by Price was Tobias Trent, according to court documents. Trent bears no resemblance to Harris except both are Black men, according to the complaint.

Trent's name was added as an alias to the file, but Harris' name remains listed on the case, according to court documents.

Harris was arrested on the failure to appear warrant June 28 in Mississippi and was held for 30 hours until it was confirmed he was not the person from Price's arrest.

The lawsuit claims Harris is not able to get a job because of the warrant for his arrest and the criminal case in his name, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims Trent is in jail in Shelby County, Tenn., with a hold in connection with the Crawford County case, according to court documents.

The lawsuit accused the State Police of using an open investigation exemption to deny release of the records to avoid the video from being made public.

Cash said his goal is to clear up the issue for Harris, which has impacted him getting a job since a warrant is out for his arrest.

Sadler said the State Police have a long-standing protocol to decline any public remarks related to pending civil complaint against the department or its employees.