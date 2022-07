ASGA MATCH-PLAY RESULTS

LOCAL GOLF

ASGA Junior Match Play

Wednesday's results from the Arkansas State Golf Association's Junior Match-Play Championship at Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club in Little Rock:

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

Caroline Hughes def. Presli Webb, 2 and 1

Maggie Huett def. Lauren Pleiman, 2 and 1

Anna Kate Nichols def. Yinyoe Yang, 21 holes

Susanna Manns def. Elizabeth Esteban, 5 and 4

BOYS

FIRST ROUND

Carson Stephens def. Cade Jennings, 7 and 6

Sam Patterson def. Landon McNitt, 1 up

Jackson McLaughlin def. Noah Foster, 5 and 4

Connor Goens def. Campbell Cox, 1 up

Zachary Gardner def. Hudson Seago, 4 and 2

Jett Stephenson def. Brooks Vanglider, 5 and 4

Conner Guthrie def. Brant Fowler, 3 and 2

Jackson Wolfe def. Riley Saddler, 5 and 4

Cooper Williams def. Tyson Seyler, 7 and 5

Zach Knight def. Jack Seago, 4 and 3

Collin Spangler def. Luke Fletcher, 4 and 3

Jack-Henry Wise def. Hudson Kincade 7 and 5

Will Gordon def. Reece Johnson, 5 and 3

Blayden Gillham def. Stiles Hunter, 5 and 4

Luke Hanson def. Elliot Johnson, 3 and 2

Peyton Ellis def. Adam Squires, 1 up

Luke Morgan def. Drake Kimball, 6 and 5

JP McCarron def. Cole Kirby, 3 and 2

Garrison Whitworth def. Henry Hanes, 4 and 3

Stevens Hunter def. Alexander Skelley, 3 and 2

Landon Lawson def. Sam Glover, 2 up

Noah Abington def. Joe Bulmanski, 5 and 3

Logan Mayo def. Preston Nesterenko, 3 and 2

Nash Johnson def. Brooks Madsen, 5 and 3

Roby Cooper def. Seth Gourde, 7 and 6

Parker Reddin def. Andrew Taylor, 3 and 1

Daniel Taylor def. Ethan Chapman, 9 and 7

Jacob Peetoom def. Ethan Robertson, 6 and 5

Jacob Knowlton def. Crawford Garmon, 6 and 5

Blane Burk def. Robbie Vaught, 1 up

Connor Whitworth def. Hunter Lieblong, 21 holes

Gabriel Haslauer def. Noah Patrick, 4 and 3

SECOND ROUND

Stephens def. Patterson, 4 and 3

Goens def. McLaughlin, 2 and 1

Gardner def. Stephenson, 2 and 1

Guthrie def. Wolfe, 2 up

Williams def. Knight, 3 and 2

Wise def. Spangler, 3 and 2

Gordon def Gillham, 6 and 5

Hanson def Ellis, 7 and 6

McCarron def. Morgan, 19 holes

Hunter def. Whitworth, 3 and 1

Lawson def. Abington, 8 and 6

Mayo def. Johnson, 3 and 2

Cooper def. Reddin, 8 and 7

Peetoom def. Taylor, 3 and 2

Knowlton def. Burk, 3 and 2

Whitworth def. Haslauer, 3 and 2