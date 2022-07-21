Benefits With Friends: Kendrick Fincher events help beat the heat

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life has set a duet of benefits to increase heat illness awareness and prevention. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to "promote proper hydration and prevent heat illness through education and supporting activities."

• The Beat the Heat Summer Swing 18-hole four-person golf scramble will be played in two flights, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Aug. 8 at Lost Springs Country Club in Rogers. General registration is $800 per team.

• The Homecoming Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

This year's theme is "Retro Vibes – Kickin' It Old School ('80s)," and the evening will include dinner, libations, dancing, speaker, silent/live auctions, raffle, music and the crowning of the homecoming court.

Nominations for the homecoming court are open. Organizers say: "Gala Court nominees are responsible for launching their campaign for the Homecoming Gala and will be responsible for raising funds for the gala through their personal campaign with selling tables, sponsorships, auction, etc.

"This is a competition for ultimate bragging rights for a phenomenal cause. Homecoming court recipients compete for the top two spots which come with the title of Homecoming Queen, King, or Royalty (title open for winner preference)."

Information: (479) 986-9960 or info@kendrickfincher.org.

