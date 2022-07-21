Bentonville Farmers Market goes Pop!

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Farmers Market this week announced its participation in the national Pop! Club program, according to a news release.

The program gives children $2 coupons to spend on fruits and vegetables at their local farmers market.

"The Power of Produce Club is a farmers market-based children's program that seeks to teach children about fruits and vegetables, local food systems and healthy food preparation through fun activities. Participants engage in the full farmers market experience by trying new foods, having conversations with farmers, and buying local produce," according to the club guidebook.

The Pop! Club program will be available at no cost for all kids in kindergarten through fifth grade on Aug. 11 and 13, Sept. 8 and 10 and Oct. 8.

Visit downtownbentonville.org/event/fm for more information about the Bentonville Farmers Market.