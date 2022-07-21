Bentonville West to beef up security with another school resource officer

BENTONVILLE -- School Board members Tuesday voted unanimously to hire a second resource officer for West High School for the upcoming school year.

The 2,300-student school in Centerton has one school resource officer supplied by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and two commissioned security officers, according to Tanya Sharp, district chief operating officer.

Steve Vera, the district's director of security and safety, will work with Principal Jonathon Guthrie to establish an interview committee, Sharp said. Both the Sheriff's Office and the Centerton Police Department will have the opportunity to submit candidates for the position, she said.

The officer will continue to be an employee of the law enforcement agency, but the School District will provide the cost of the officer's salary and benefits, estimated at $99,400 a year, Sharp said.

There is a high demand for school resource officers and well-trained police officers across the country, said Eric White, board president.

"It's worth noting that the district is committed to continuing advanced security programs, including school resource officers, where they make sense," he said.

Bentonville High School, which has about 3,000 students, has two school resource officers.