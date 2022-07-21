Boy, 3, drowns in pond near El Dorado, officials say

A three year-old boy drowned on Tuesday morning in a small pond outside El Dorado, Union County Coroner Stormey Primm said.

Primm declined to share the name of the child.

"At this moment there's no foul play suspected," Primm said, noting that the boy's remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner.

The pond the boy drowned in is south of El Dorado, off Junction City Highway, Primm said.

The boy's death follows several deadly drowning incidents in neighboring Ouachita County. A teenager who had recently graduated from Camden Fairview High School drowned Monday in White Oak Lake, and three others -- including another teenager, Cooper Daugherty -- drowned in the Ouachita River this year.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional death, behind motor vehicle accidents, for children under the age of 14. Children under the age of 4 are at a particularly high risk.

Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing injuries and death in children, recommends close supervision of children when they're in or around water; emptying any containers with water immediately after use and storing them out of children's reach; closing lids and doors to water containers, like a washing machine, closed when not in use; installing minimum four-foot high fences with self-latching gates around home pools; and learning CPR and basic water rescue skills.

In Arkansas, children are required to wear life jackets when on a boat. The CDC also recommends teaching children to swim, wearing a life jacket any time one is near or in water and knowing the risks of natural waters, like hazards hidden underwater and currents.