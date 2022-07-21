Watson Chapel board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

St. Andrew sets fun day in park

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church will host a fun day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bryant Street Park on the corner of Bryant and Mosley streets in the Dollarway area. The event will include free food, games, and fellowship. Everyone is invited to attend. Supporters include the Shannon Road Baptist Church and the Corvette Brothers, according to a news release.

Library to present award

The Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host the 2022 Rosemary Preston Gross’ children’s awards ceremony from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 27. Each student is a winner and will receive awards. For reading the most books, one senior graduate will be awarded a $500 scholarship for college, according to a news release.

1st Trinity to hold giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry of First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon July 27.

Items will include household goods, lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies, and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given away to the public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Local graduates at Kansas

Zina Conley of Pine Bluff graduated from Emporia State University at Emporia, Kan., in May. Conley earned a Master of Library Science degree, according to a news release.

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart. The session begins with lunch followed by the meeting at noon, according to a news release from Arkansas Farm Bureau.

The agenda is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/eb686823501/eab9ed49-abb0-46d4-9a27-7db5d9334ddf.pdf?rdr=true.

Research alliance adds 2 trustees

The Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) announced the addition of two new members to its board of trustees – Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and chief executive officer at ArcBest, and Jason Morris, senior vice president, enterprise business solutions of Walmart.

The board is comprised of leading business people and chancellors of five research campuses – University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

“The ARA Board of Trustees is critical to the success of the organization and continues to provide unparalleled leadership as ARA invests in university research talent for the future of Arkansas,” according to the release.