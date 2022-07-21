Marriage Licenses

Donald Value, 62, and Gwendolyn McMiller, 61, both of Little Rock.

Jason Bays, 34, and Heather Rickel, 26, both of Sherwood.

Conner Smith, 27, and Marissa Villarreal, 27, both of Benton.

Jerrod Marshall, 31, and Vicki Wheeler, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Ryan Reynolds, 37, and Justin Ringwald, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Stephanie Smith, 27, and Jospeh Behr, 32, both of Sherwood.

Wilmer Choc Che, 20, and Daysi Can Chen, 19, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Buchanan, 60, and Yolanda Marion, 56, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2576. Sonia Powers v. Robert Powers.

22-2578. Laquisha Robinson v. Tyrus Evans.

22-2581. John Phillips v. Barbara Phillips.

GRANTED

21-3364. Chris Abernathy v. Carniche Davis.

22-999. Kristin Cia-Jacques v. Matthew Jacques Sr.

22-1084. Ophelia Malone v. Barry Hughes.

22-1087. Angela Jenkins v. Roderick Jenkins.

22-1472. Chardanele Howard v. Antonio Howard.

22-1975. Mark Headlee v. Heather Headlee.

22-2051. Shamika David v. Andreas David.

22-2140. Madison Spikes v. Misty Spikes.

22-2182. Lisa Jarrett v. Johnnie Sims.