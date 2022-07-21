For the long term

When it comes to environmental and clean energy efforts, one of the more arcane--but critically important--subjects is transmission planning. Solid and well-planned transmission can make or break our efforts to maintain grid reliability, integrate more clean and renewable power, and cut pollution.

Unfortunately, our region is woefully behind on transmission planning--but it's not too late to move in the right direction.

Arkansas is a part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) which recently made a critically important decision when its board approved a plan that will result in the construction of enough renewable energy to power 12 million homes, and create 213 thousand jobs over 11 north midwestern states in the coming decades.

MISO's first group of projects in their Long Range Transmission Plan (LRTP) effort is an historic investment to enable a reliable energy transition throughout their footprint but, notably, the South was left out of this set of projects.

MISO is an organization that facilitates the affordable sharing of power generation resources across many utilities, as opposed to a more restrictive arrangement of sharing power in non-regional transmission organization sectors. In 2013, Louisiana, southeast Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi joined this pool of resources through Entergy, the largest utility in the four-state region, establishing a region referred to as MISO South.

And while being part of this organization has saved ratepayers in these states more than $1.3 billion across those four states, MISO South has missed out on the benefits of MISO planning the grid in the region to be a more competitive, reliable and resilient system. This has been due to a tepid relationship between regulators and MISO, as well as the incumbent utility's stranglehold on transmission grid planning in the region.

MISO's LRTP effort has an important chance to remedy this historic inequity. At a time when climate action is critically needed, this effort could play a pivotal role in enabling more renewable energy at a significant cost savings for consumers. The first set of projects in the LRTP will save MISO's north midwest state consumers $2.60 for every dollar spent on them through a host of benefits.

Among those benefits, however, is the peace of mind that comes with knowing we will have a more reliable energy system with more renewable energy, without sacrificing clean air or the climate for future generations.

We're at a pivotal moment in Arkansas. MISO has proposed to plan LRTP projects in MISO South in 2023 and 2024, but without support from state public utility commissioners in MISO South, we could be doomed to continue a cycle of investing in ever more expensive power plants and storm repairs for the under-invested system in the region.

In truth, we need to be moving even faster to plan for the energy transition. With the support of the Arkansas Public Service Commission for the LRTP effort, it is not too late to change course for MISO South.

Everyone from bird conservation groups like Audubon that prioritize clean energy to folks who care deeply about cost savings and electric reliability can agree to support efforts aimed at modernizing our region's electric transmission system.

We urge our forward-thinking leaders at the Arkansas Public Service Commission to strongly support smart, aggressive LRTP planning in the South, and to support this being done quickly so that we may fix the connection between the northern and southern segments.

It's good for Arkansas, good for our region, good for ratepayers, and ultimately good for our planet.

Glen Hooks is policy manager for Audubon Delta, a regional office of the National Audubon Society covering Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Learn more about Audubon's work in Arkansas by going to ar.audubon.org.