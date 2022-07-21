Fort Smith directors pump rescue money to sewer project

FORT SMITH -- City directors approved spending about $12.8 million in American Rescue Plan money to increase capacity in city sewer basins No. 10 and No. 14 as part of ongoing work under a consent decree.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided federal money to state and local governments to help with the recovery from the budgetary, economic and financial impacts of covid-19. Eligible uses include premium pay for essential workers, economic assistance for industries and households, revenue replacement for government services, or investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, the city agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into local waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.

Sewage basins collect and hold wastewater before it's removed from the system by a pump.

Utility Director Lance McAvoy said in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken four bids were submitted for the project, with the lowest from McKee Utility Contractors, which is the contract firm he recommended to the directors at their meeting Tuesday.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked what the price would've been a couple years ago.

McAvoy said original estimates were between $6 million-$8 million.

"To me, this is where the consent decree is going to cause problems," Settle said. "It's going to be almost unattainable in the economy today.

He said he believed the possibility of costs continuing to increase is the biggest problem.

"I agree to doing the work, but you go from $8 million to $12 million, you just think about how much the next section is going to be and the next section, and you're getting yourselves 50% more cost in today's economy."

The directors agreed last week to allot $15 million of the $21.2 million the city is receiving in rescue money to consent decree work. Several noted the project will use a majority of the money but will not pay for phase two or three of the project.

McAvoy said work on those phases will be done when they have the money, and he doesn't have a time frame. He said he thinks the projects are the best use of the federal money.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton requested the Utility Department make a map outlining what consent degree work has been done, what's in progress or planned for the near future, and what's left to do.

"Just kind of give us a view of the scale of where we are versus what we have yet to go," he said. "I realize that is a lot of work, but I just think that would show us some things that are really going to pick up from what we see from time to time. We see pieces."