Fort Smith, Fayetteville break high temperature records with 108 and 103 degrees, respectively

Fort Smith and Fayetteville set high temperature records for the date on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Tulsa, said Wednesday morning that Fort Smith hit a high temperature of 108 on Tuesday, topping the record of 106 set in 1934. Fayetteville's high was 103 on Tuesday, besting the record of 102 set in 1954.

Records were tentatively broken on Wednesday for Mountain Home and Fayetteville, according to meteorologists.

Mountain Home reached a high of 107 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the record of 102 degrees set in 2012, said Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

He said that was the only heat record set Wednesday in the office's 47-county coverage area. And no records were set in that area on Tuesday.

Fayetteville reached 103 on Wednesday afternoon, tentatively breaking the record of 102 set in 2012, said David Jankowski, a meteorologist with Weather Service in Tulsa, which monitors the weather in seven counties in western Arkansas.

Much of Arkansas remained under a heat advisory through today.

"Hot and humid conditions will be in place through early next week with daily high temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees and heat index values exceeding 105 to 110 degrees," according to a hazardous weather outlook. "Little relief is expected during the overnight hours with lows only falling into the 70s to around 80 degrees. Rain chances will be sparse, with only isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours."

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. today for the Little Rock area. It will be sunny and hot with a high near 98 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 107.

It'll be even hotter today in western Arkansas, according to the Weather Service. The highs are forecast to be 100 degrees in Fayetteville and 102 in Fort Smith.

Mountain Home can expect a cool down today. The high is projected to be only 100 degrees.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.