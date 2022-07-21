Today

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free.fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking with Joel Martin, 3-6 p.m., Pea Ridge Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Josh Groban — 7 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $35-$224. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. July 21-23; 3 p.m. July 24; again July 28-31, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

Green Acres — With Ted Hammig and the Campaign, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Friday

Movie Matinee — “Hide-Out” (1934), 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org .

Summer Family Movies — “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Border — 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center (formerly Golden Living), 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. The Friday event is by invitation and requests a donation of $20 at the door; Saturday admission is free. artontheborder.com.

Chef’s Table dinner — With Chef Arlie Doxtator (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $75. monah.org or 273-2456.

Arkansas Women Of The Blues — With Lectric Liz Lottman, Dawn Cate Bonner, Charlotte Taylor, Ocie Fisher and Jenna Lyn Melnicki, 6 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. $15-$25 at eventbrite.com

Clay Pottery Class — With Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard, 6-8 p.m., Lobby Gallery at The Momentary in Bentonville.$35. themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Dark Crystal,” 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Troy Farnam Band — 8 p.m. Friday and Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. Saturday, Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Saturday

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Slapstick Circus Stage Show, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Papa Rap — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org .

“Haudenosaunee Roots of Democracy” — With Rebecca Webster (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org or 273-2456.

Family Story Time — 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free.bentonvillelibrary.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Sharknado,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org .

Adult Workshop Saturday — With Gerrod Desselle of Desselle Leather & Design, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Greening of the Earth — Plant Evolution and the Fossil Record, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Micheaux Film Lab Networking Social — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike — A film festival that features the world’s best bike movies, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $17. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

Sunday

Friends’ Book Sale — 1-3 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission.faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Western Swing Rules Band, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

