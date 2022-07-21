Get to know: RB commitment Isaiah Augustave

Arkansas running back commitment Isaiah Augustave loves Beyoncé and McDonald’s, but isn’t a fan of sushi.

Augustave, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Naples, Fla., chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville, Utah and other schools in June.

He was recently invited to the Under Armour All-American Game that’s played in Orlando in January.

Augustave rushed for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns on 109 carries as a junior, helping the Golden Eagles to the Class 6A Region 4 semifinal. He reports running 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has a bench press of 325 pounds

Nickname: Zay

Favorite thing about playing running back: I just love scoring TDs

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is: A great man on and off the field. He's been very open and honest throughout the process.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track

My mom is always on me to do: Make good grades

Must-watch TV: Snowfall

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed

My two pet peeves are: Repeating myself, dishonesty

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kodak

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s. It’s just the best.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood boil

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Salt and vinegar chips

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Lifesavers

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Beyoncé

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California

I’m terrified of: Not being able to play the game of football

Cat or dog person and why: Dislike both

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: It is the last game of the season

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram (Zay2_3s)

Best advice I’ve received: Always keep God first

Three words to describe me: Knowledgeable, confident, hard-working

People would be surprised that I: Sleep all day