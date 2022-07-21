• Nick Bostic of Lafayette, Ind., who ran into a burning home and saved five people, including the 6-year-old girl he jumped out a window with, said he's no hero and his injuries were "all worth it" after he was assured the child was OK, with a police officer telling him, "You did good, dude."

• B'Ivory LaMarr, a lawyer for the family of two 6-year-old Black girls who were waved off by a costumed character at a Sesame Street amusement park near Philadelphia after white patrons got high-fives, triggering anger on social media, found the park's two apologies "dismissive of the harms that were caused."

• J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, tested positive for covid-19 but said he's experiencing only mild symptoms with two booster shots under his belt, and now he's taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

• Nicos Anastasiades, president of Cyprus, was forced to clear his schedule, including commemorations of Turkey's 1974 invasion of Cyprus, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

• Adam Glapinski, Poland's central bank chief, drew criticism after he was caught on camera discussing inflation and fiscal policy with an activist who approached him during a walk, revealing there might be one more quarter-point increase in the nation's benchmark interest rate.

• Pat Mobely, a local coordinator for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, said "we now are complete and we're ready to go" as Georgia joins the majority of states in switching from paper vouchers to electronic debit cards.

• John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, said "the escape, the theft, the shooting, all of it" were "completely unacceptable" as he announced that about half of the 50 juveniles at a troubled detention facility will be moved to the state penitentiary at Angola, though separated from adults.

• Janus Czuj said there was "never a single problem" in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood and "never something crazy like this" after a film location for TV's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" became a murder scene when a man who was enforcing parking restrictions was shot while sitting in a car.

• Sara Margarett took to Twitter after nobody was hurt as a Delta flight from Atlanta blew two tires landing in Los Angeles, recalling "all of a sudden POW BAM" and then "everyone freaks out and we skidded to a stop somewhere between hell and a runway."