Indiana GOP proposes abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS -- Leaders of Indiana's Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions -- a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

The proposal will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The Indiana proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman's life.

Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, who is sponsoring the bill, said the proposal would not limit access to emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill or limit doctors from treating miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.

The bill would prohibit abortions from the time an egg is implanted in a woman's uterus.

"Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women," Glick said. "It's about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies in the world."

Planned Parenthood's Indiana affiliate criticized the bill, saying in a news release that "a complete ban on abortion is on its way to Indiana."

"Even the bill's limited exemptions would leave providers risking investigations, and even criminalization, making them exceptions in name only," said the organization, which operates four abortion clinics in the state.

Ohio's so-called fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected -- typically in around the sixth week of pregnancy -- led the 10-year-old rape victim to go to Indiana to get a medication-induced abortion on June 30, according to the girl's doctor.

Indiana Republicans have pushed through numerous anti-abortion laws over the past decade and the vast majority signed a letter in March supporting a special session to further tighten those laws. But legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb had been tight-lipped since the Supreme Court decision over whether they would push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday faces at least a couple of weeks of debate. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston didn't endorse the bill, saying in a statement that, "Our caucus will take time to review and consider the details of the Senate bill, and continue to listen to thoughts and input from constituents across the state."

Current Indiana law generally prohibits abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and tightly restricts it after the 13th week. Nearly 99% of abortions in the state last year took place at 13 weeks or earlier, according to a state Health Department report.

GEORGIA LAW

A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother's life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade allows the law to take effect. Circuit Court Chief Judge William Pryor wrote that the ruling in that case "makes clear no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them."

The appeals court also rejected arguments that a provision of the law that changes the definition of "natural person" is unconstitutionally vague. The "personhood" provision gives a fetus the same legal rights people have after birth.

Normally, the ruling wouldn't take effect for weeks. But the court issued a second order Wednesday allowing the law to take effect immediately.

The National Abortion Federation listed 10 clinics that were providing surgical abortions in Georgia before the ruling. At least one clinic in Savannah had already closed following the Supreme Court ruling.

Information for this article was contributed by Kate Brumback, Joey Cappelletti, Jeff Amy, Bill Barrow and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.