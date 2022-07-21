Inmate, 62, dies at East Arkansas Regional Unit

MARIANNA -- An inmate died Wednesday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Tony E. Taylor, 62, was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center after an incident at the unit and was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m., according to the release. No other details regarding the incident were provided in the release.

Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.

Taylor was serving a life sentence out of Miller County for first-degree murder.